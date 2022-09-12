Previous
A little bit of television by sarah19
Photo 2660

A little bit of television

There is so much one can watch at the moment, so many lovely tributes, interesting stories and ceremonial procedures.
I have enjoyed the warmth of these days with such a focus on Queen Elizabeth's love of Scotland.
Sat for a while watching....I thought Huw Edwards was doing a superb job, sensitively engaging with everyone he interviewed.
And I've learned quite a lot of Scottish history 😊
Three good things
1. A long sleep.....
2. A visit to Drum Castle - one of the National Trust for Scotland properties on Deeside.
3. Leftovers for supper and then a bit of gardening in the cool evening.
Sarah Bremner

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and the flowers are beautiful.
September 12th, 2022  
