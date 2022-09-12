A little bit of television

There is so much one can watch at the moment, so many lovely tributes, interesting stories and ceremonial procedures.

I have enjoyed the warmth of these days with such a focus on Queen Elizabeth's love of Scotland.

Sat for a while watching....I thought Huw Edwards was doing a superb job, sensitively engaging with everyone he interviewed.

And I've learned quite a lot of Scottish history 😊

Three good things

1. A long sleep.....

2. A visit to Drum Castle - one of the National Trust for Scotland properties on Deeside.

3. Leftovers for supper and then a bit of gardening in the cool evening.