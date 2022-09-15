Thursday .... Neil day

It's lovely to catch up every week. Sometimes we also meet in between. But one thing for sure he is growing fast.

It was wet today and we didn't get out much... just to rescue the washing when the rain came on! But that's okay. Lots of fun with stories and songs, building with his Duplo and sharing books. Reminder.....bring superglue next week as one of the favourite books is falling to bits!

Three good things

1. Roads quite quiet on the drive over.

2. Met up with his daddy at the end of the day for his swimming lesson.

3. Quick tea and journey south..,.. time to snooze.