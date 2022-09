Apple Sunday

A very busy day at Pitmedden Garden. It was a perfect day for the event and the busiest ever!!!

Almost three thousand people came along to buy apples grown in the walled garden and orchard, and also some local stalls and musical entertainment.

The tea and coffee stall was very busy for almost five hours!!!

Three good things

1. Friendly people

2. A BBQ for staff and helpers afterwards

3. Crashed out quite soon after getting home!!