Flowers on the table

A short visit to No 3 and a sweet little posy in the vase on the dining room table, courtesy of my lovely wee brother. He had been cutting the boundary hedge....a whole day job....but still smiling when we arrived.

Three good things

1. Neil and I enjoyed a coffee outing this morning, meeting up with a friend I'd not seen for too long.

2. A good drive north.

3. Delicious dinner and wee catch up with a lovely neighbour.