Utterly delicious dessert

Elderflower cheesecake with elderberry pressé and elderflower ice cream .... what a delightful end to a meal. We did share it!!!

Today has been very very wild up here. An early start... Mr B heading to Orkney though plan B as planned ferry stormbound.

Three good things

1. They are on the evening ferry.... hope it's not too bumpy.

2. Catch up with school friends and an afternoon with my aunt.

3. Early to bed.....4.15 start is much too early.