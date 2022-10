Harvest Thanksgiving day

Such a lovely traditional display in the cathedral in preparation for a special seasonal service.

Many churches now focus on providing food banks with donations but it's good to hold fast to the original ways of being grateful for so much.

Three good things

1. Lovely service at my old church and warm welcome for some visitors who were with us.

2. A lovely coal fire.

3. Delicious dinner.... Allan enjoyed cooking when he got back from Orkney.