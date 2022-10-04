Previous
Grandparents Afternoon at the nursery by sarah19
Photo 2681

Grandparents Afternoon at the nursery

What a lovely idea this was! We just stayed for half an hour but lovely to get the feel of the environment and time to play with our little guy.
Then we took him home to his place and had more fun together before Mum and Dad got home from work. Usually it's just me and him but I think we need 'Seanair' to come more often!!!!
Three good things
1. How much I can cram into a day!!!! Four loads of washing, finished unpacking from the weekend, shopping, cooking, catch up phone calls all before lunch!!!!
2. The smile on Neil's little face when he realised we were there ☺️
3. Made it home in time for my last Pilates class of the term.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Sarah Bremner

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
What a lovely photo. It is great for grandparents to be able to visit child care settings and see what goes on, the little ones love it too.
October 4th, 2022  
