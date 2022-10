On the bus home

Busy morning at Mainly Music and then some shopping....not that Neil noticed that as he fell fast asleep in his buggy.

Not too long to wait for the bus on the way home.

Three good things

1. Short Wednesday as his Mum can work from home every second week. Good to have activities to go to so she gets some peace.

2. Fun songs... Neil is joining in so well.

3. A bit of tidying up.