Inside/outside waiting

Met DIL Sarah and grandson Neil this morning for a wee visit to the Maritime Museum in Aberdeen. I laughed when I spotted them from the inside and all the design features on the window. It's a rather grey part of town and on a grey day....... but we enjoyed the time. Neil loved the accoustics, wooden flooring to stamp on and reflections. We'll come again from time to time and he'll grow into it I guess.

Three good things

1. Bus journey useful for clearing up excess photos on my mobile phone. I'm old enough to remember that we had to post the film to a processing company and much more care needed when taking the photos.

2. Lunch with Jonathan later.

3. A big tidy up and lovely evening with a visiting friend, Debbie. She sat with Pam (who is in hospital) and they watched the live link of her mum's funeral service yesterday. Friends make all the difference in the world.