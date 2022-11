Concentration

Totally enjoying his books and amazing to see his focus on the details on each page. It's a privilege to have so much one to one time with him.

Three good things

1. Woke rather early so no rush to set off in the car.

2. Sunrise colours were glorious.

3. Managed to adjust the clock in my car 😂... now I think it will automatically adjust when we get to BST again..... counting the days already!!