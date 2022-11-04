A cup for Grannie

Sending a message to Susannah....is this the mug you would like? Sitting on the shelf in Grannie's cupboard, on a vintage shelf liner!, was the one Susannah bought for Grannie the year ....not so long ago..... when she came to us for Christmas. It's a lovely memory thing!

And she also liked the pink flowery plates 😊

so was happy I took the two of them home for her. One person's treasure can be another person's 'ordinary'.....

A busy Friday with Allan's sister and husband, but lovely sunny day to get things done. Lots of dust where pieces of furniture hadn't been moved for some time, cobwebs on the wall where mirrors were taken down 😂😂 and bubble wrap for treasure.....more about this later!!!

Three good things

1. Coffee break and chocolate biscuits.

2. The charity van arrived just when we needed it and two helpful guys took almost all of the items away. .... empty house but full of memories.

3. Sunlight and moonlight on the way home. Stopped for a delightful meal so no cooking needed at the end of the day.