Teapot treasure

Continuing the teapot theme ....

These items came from Grannie's family and we brought them home at the weekend.

There were also cups, saucers and side plates but sadly they didn't survive a collapsing shelf in a glass cabinet, about twenty years ago.

The story makes these all the more special.

Grannie was given the set by her aunt, and she had been given it by her brother in law who worked abroad.... guessing somewhere in the far East from the details on these items.

They must be well over a hundred years old.



Three good things

1. Very little effort to clean them up. Not to be used for a tea party though ☺️

2. A bit more tidying up....and some banana and chocolate muffins baked.

3. Found keys...... safely in the bag I used last week.