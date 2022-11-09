Precious

This photo of my dear Mum and Dad was taken six years ago on a lovely afternoon outing with my sister and me.

It's two years today since Mum passed away, so peacefully at home, and tomorrow would have been Dad's birthday.

They had been married for over 60 years and were just the loveliest people, fondly remembered by so many who had valued their love and wisdom over many years.

Some day we will meet again.

Three good things

1. Lovely messages from friends and family.

2. A fun day looking after Neil, named after my Dad, so the love and care rolls forward.

3. Delicious dinner thanks to Allan's treasure in the freezer.