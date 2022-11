Hot chocolate and sunshine

A lovely walk at Haddo House estate today. Frosty sunshine was perfect.

Lovely to get hot chocolate at Mrs Smith's little shop to feel cosy.

Three good things

1. A gentle morning and Jonathan and Neil arrived to play with Auntie Susannah.

2. Rolled barley - 50p a bag - to feed the ducks.

3. Dinner together when Sarah got home from school, and a walk in the dark to see the stars -: such a frosty night.