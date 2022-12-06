Day 6.... it's been a busy day

Glad to sit and enjoy this after a whirl of a day.
Early morning message from friends of our young family, they have been able to leave Ukraine. Heading west and likely to fly to Scotland tomorrow....and staying with us for a while. It's been a long wait and so little comfort.
Three good things
1. Technology to share information.
2. A lovely afternoon at the 'Warm Hub' in the church up the road. A group of lovely people chatting and catching up.
3. Pilates on Zoom....not great weather and white stuff forecast for tomorrow 🙄