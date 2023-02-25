A rather interesting pottery piece

We spent a little time at Aberdeen Art Gallery yesterday, always lovely to visit.

This bowl caught my eye, favourite colours and something struck a chord. Then I read the details......



"The appearance reflects the landscape around the artist's home on a remote peninsula of Wester Ross in north-west Scotland, which is only accessible by boat. The rough cut edge undulates like hills and valleys, or the edge of the coastline. This bowl is hand-formed and decorated with a criss-cross pattern of glaze."

That's where my roots are!



Three good things

1. A long sleep and late get up.

2. Finished another chair cover. ....4 to go.

3. Delicious kedgeree for dinner, thank you Allan.

