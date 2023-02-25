Previous
A rather interesting pottery piece by sarah19
Photo 2823

A rather interesting pottery piece

We spent a little time at Aberdeen Art Gallery yesterday, always lovely to visit.
This bowl caught my eye, favourite colours and something struck a chord. Then I read the details......

"The appearance reflects the landscape around the artist's home on a remote peninsula of Wester Ross in north-west Scotland, which is only accessible by boat. The rough cut edge undulates like hills and valleys, or the edge of the coastline. This bowl is hand-formed and decorated with a criss-cross pattern of glaze."
That's where my roots are!

Three good things
1. A long sleep and late get up.
2. Finished another chair cover. ....4 to go.
3. Delicious kedgeree for dinner, thank you Allan.
Judith Johnson ace
It's beautiful. I'm glad you got a picture of it, don't suppose it was for sale?
February 25th, 2023  
