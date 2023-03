White and blue

Love the light days even though the chill is in the air.

Three good things

1. My optician appointment was very positive and my eyes have actually improved in the last year.

2. Finished the hem of the second curtain - Allan found me an extension cable and I was able to do the work without having to take the curtain down..... quite a clever trick!!

3. Good friends Charlie and Sheila came for the evening. A spontaneous and interesting evening with lots of laughter at stories old and new.