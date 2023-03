Pretty little posy

The table decorations from yesterday's coffee morning were given to the helpers so I'm enjoying the touch of spring in the kitchen.

Three good things

1. A milder day and the patio is snow free!

2. A long chat with Susannah... she's such an interesting girl 😄😄😄

3. Leftover chicken casserole for dinner and lovely fruit tarts from ' the kilted frog' shop in Inverurie. He used to have a coffee shop but now it's all take away.... still delicious.