Dear Mum, with Finnley and Connor

Today is her birthday and while there's something of a vacuum on this date now, I was delighted to find this sweet photo from about four years ago.

How much she loved children....her own, her grandchildren, and children who were part of her wide circle of friends. And they loved her too.

Three good things

1. The sweetest memories

2. Lovely messages from close friends

3. House group friends sharing stories. 🥰🥰🥰