Evie loves Quackie

I just love this picture. Evie called us this evening (their morning) so still in her PJs 😂

When Laura was a brand new baby she was given a duck pretty much like this and she adored it, falling asleep with the satin ribbon between her fingers and thumb in mouth. It went everywhere with her, even to university and beyond. But when she was moving to Australia with Iain it was not welcome!!! So here it stayed, wrapped in tissue paper for safe keeping.

When Evie was born I couldn't find one for her but before Christmas...... I sewed satin ribbon on just like Laura's one and when their parcel arrived in February!!!! Evie was very happy with Quackie (2)!!!! And she does exactly what Laura did, strokes the ribbon and plays with her hair.

Tonight she was showing me Quackie and clearly happy with it 😊

Makes me smile.

Three good things

1. A good drive to Neil's place and fun at Mainly Music.

2. Days are stretching...at both ends.

3. New slippers for Neil. We need a pair for here so we took him shopping to Inverurie and found a perfect pair.

