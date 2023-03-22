Previous
Next
Evie loves Quackie by sarah19
Photo 2848

Evie loves Quackie

I just love this picture. Evie called us this evening (their morning) so still in her PJs 😂
When Laura was a brand new baby she was given a duck pretty much like this and she adored it, falling asleep with the satin ribbon between her fingers and thumb in mouth. It went everywhere with her, even to university and beyond. But when she was moving to Australia with Iain it was not welcome!!! So here it stayed, wrapped in tissue paper for safe keeping.
When Evie was born I couldn't find one for her but before Christmas...... I sewed satin ribbon on just like Laura's one and when their parcel arrived in February!!!! Evie was very happy with Quackie (2)!!!! And she does exactly what Laura did, strokes the ribbon and plays with her hair.
Tonight she was showing me Quackie and clearly happy with it 😊
Makes me smile.
Three good things
1. A good drive to Neil's place and fun at Mainly Music.
2. Days are stretching...at both ends.
3. New slippers for Neil. We need a pair for here so we took him shopping to Inverurie and found a perfect pair.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
780% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise