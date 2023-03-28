Previous
A bit of history by sarah19
A bit of history

My sister gave me this tapestry kit many, many years ago......but life with small children didn't really accommodate lengthy crafting and it lay in a cupboard for too long....
Then I unearthed it and finished the stitching but couldn't find the right colour of fabric to frame it....so more delay.
After my weaving workshop I decided one of the yarns would work, so finger crocheted a border and I think it could end up as a cushion.
Needs a bit of stretching to regulate the square!!
Three good things
1. A jog to the paper shop to start the day.
2. A lovely visit to catch up with a friend and a little while with her beby boy. He's been a bit poorly, her husband has been away and she teaches four days a week. Too much!
3. Neil and his Mum and Dad for tea. Mum has an early flight in the morning so he's staying an extra night!
Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
