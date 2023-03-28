A bit of history

My sister gave me this tapestry kit many, many years ago......but life with small children didn't really accommodate lengthy crafting and it lay in a cupboard for too long....

Then I unearthed it and finished the stitching but couldn't find the right colour of fabric to frame it....so more delay.

After my weaving workshop I decided one of the yarns would work, so finger crocheted a border and I think it could end up as a cushion.

Needs a bit of stretching to regulate the square!!

Three good things

1. A jog to the paper shop to start the day.

2. A lovely visit to catch up with a friend and a little while with her beby boy. He's been a bit poorly, her husband has been away and she teaches four days a week. Too much!

3. Neil and his Mum and Dad for tea. Mum has an early flight in the morning so he's staying an extra night!