Haddo daffodils

I love the short daffodils that grow in wild places as well as gardens. When the chill wind blows they can still survive.

This was from my walk yesterday. Today has been a very busy 'in house ' morning ..... working my way round downstairs. Feels good when I am finished

Three good things

1. Found effective storage spaces for my sewing machine and laptop... neatly in their spaces.

2. Lunch at a local eatery with a good friend. Delicious salmon and prawn salad.

3. Wool winding.....my mum had a gadget for this .... whatever happened to that I wonder?