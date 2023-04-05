Previous
Haddo daffodils by sarah19
Photo 2862

Haddo daffodils

I love the short daffodils that grow in wild places as well as gardens. When the chill wind blows they can still survive.
This was from my walk yesterday. Today has been a very busy 'in house ' morning ..... working my way round downstairs. Feels good when I am finished
Three good things
1. Found effective storage spaces for my sewing machine and laptop... neatly in their spaces.
2. Lunch at a local eatery with a good friend. Delicious salmon and prawn salad.
3. Wool winding.....my mum had a gadget for this .... whatever happened to that I wonder?
Sarah Bremner

I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely daffodil display. Yes I think you should be able to plant your seeds although I was given mine as plants
April 5th, 2023  
