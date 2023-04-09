Holiday time

Like mother like daughter...... clearly I think!!

They are having a few days away and friends joining them for a bit.

Last year we were with them in Melbourne and had such lovely times. It was warm and sunny, but they are well wrapped up in these photos.

Rather chilly and grey here too.

Three good things.

1. Easter service at our 'home' church in Aberdeen.....we miss lots of things about it but as usual were given a great welcome.

2. Chocolate....and even found some little eggs I had forgotten about 😄

3. Lamb roasting in the oven and lots of vegetables to enjoy with it.