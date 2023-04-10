Previous
A rather special cushion by sarah19
A rather special cushion

Finishing this has been a landmark in life! When I was expecting baby No 3, who is now 36, my sister Kate gave me a tapestry kit for my birthday. Life was quite busy in the years that followed..... but this evening I completed the cushion. The tapestry was finished some time ago but I had never been able to find fabric to match. But when exploring my wool collection I found several colours that worked nicely. Knitting has been very enjoyable with an end in view so now I can smile and enjoy the comfort!
Three good things
1. Never give up....
2. Sunshine and lots done in the garden.
3. A new rose bush has survived and is now planted in a sheltered spot.
10th April 2023

Sarah Bremner

mittens (Marilyn) ace
It looks beautiful, Sarah.
April 10th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
How lovely. It's beautifully made and completed
April 10th, 2023  
