A rather special cushion

Finishing this has been a landmark in life! When I was expecting baby No 3, who is now 36, my sister Kate gave me a tapestry kit for my birthday. Life was quite busy in the years that followed..... but this evening I completed the cushion. The tapestry was finished some time ago but I had never been able to find fabric to match. But when exploring my wool collection I found several colours that worked nicely. Knitting has been very enjoyable with an end in view so now I can smile and enjoy the comfort!

Three good things

1. Never give up....

2. Sunshine and lots done in the garden.

3. A new rose bush has survived and is now planted in a sheltered spot.