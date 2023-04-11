Inside St Matthew's

On Friday we took a little walk along to the Scottish Episcopal church. It was open for a few hours and Allan had not seen the inside of it. It is 160 years old and has the original beautiful stained glass windows.

I just wanted to take the photo for a good friend who used to belong here, but has had to move away down south for specialist care.

There were quite a lot of people at the joint service on Thursday, and I'm sure on Easter Sunday it was full of flowers.

Three good things

1. Busy day, lots of gardening, still lots to do.

2. Garden debris to the recycling centre

3. New shoes..... I'm not sure they are just right but they fit well. I need to parade about our hall and get the feel of them 😄😄.



