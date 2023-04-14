Garden at the Abbey

Had a lovely guided walk through the city centre of Dunfermline this morning with Allan's sister and brother-in-law. This was the garden of the Abbey from the room 'the Abbott's house' where we had lovely coffee and cake.

What a lovely couple of days. We had a gentle day at an elderly uncle's funeral yesterday, lovely catch up with assorted cousins and relaxed evening together.

Sunshine morning was delightful.

Three good things

1. Kindness and care.... always appreciated.

2. Catch up on news about friends from student days....😂😂

3. A lovely drive home.... sunshine all the way.