Previous
Next
Garden at the Abbey by sarah19
Photo 2870

Garden at the Abbey

Had a lovely guided walk through the city centre of Dunfermline this morning with Allan's sister and brother-in-law. This was the garden of the Abbey from the room 'the Abbott's house' where we had lovely coffee and cake.
What a lovely couple of days. We had a gentle day at an elderly uncle's funeral yesterday, lovely catch up with assorted cousins and relaxed evening together.
Sunshine morning was delightful.
Three good things
1. Kindness and care.... always appreciated.
2. Catch up on news about friends from student days....😂😂
3. A lovely drive home.... sunshine all the way.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
786% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise