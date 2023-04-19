Fun before bed

After the school holidays it was lovely to have Neil with us again. He's so much more confident and chatty and as full of fun as ever.

Mainly music class, home in the bus and then back to Grandma's house in the car, and a nap on the way.

Three good things

1. A glorious afternoon, explored a new playpark and toddled at speed up the road.

2. Football in the garden, favourite food for dinner and lots of bubbles in the bath. I'm quite an expert!!

3. Story time with Seanair and more with me. Glad Allan took a few sweet ones....I'm usually holding the camera. 😊