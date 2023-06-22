Sign up
Photo 2937
Baby Andey
Such a sweet photo from our friend Marina.
We met up with her a few times while she was in Scotland but she had to return to Kyiv. Lovely that this little guy arrived safely and hope and pray that his life can be lived in peace.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
