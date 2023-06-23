Helping....

A lovely time at church toddler activities in Aberdeen and then a drive to our place to ' help Seanair '. Auntie Susannah gave Neil the mini lawnmower for his birthday last year and it's just the right size now. He was quite amused at the photo shoot but glad that his little toy just makes a clicking sound and kept well away from Allan's noisy one.

Such a lovely sunny day together.

Three good things

1. Sat nav on my car.... makes unfamiliar routes clear one stage at a time.

2. A quick hello to my new great niece - popping in with a little gift was much nicer than posting it!!

3. Lovely drive to home at No 3.

