Daddy home weekend

Lovely weather and fun at Duthie Park where Pipe band competitions being held, so they had a lovely day.

Meanwhile Grandma was enjoying time with classmates from 50 years ago!

Three good things

1. Wakened feeling excited and a little apprehensive!

2. So lovely to meet school friends I knew very well. Good to have social media connections with some in recent years.

3. Sister Kate arrived and great company for Allan 😊