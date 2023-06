The oldest are the best

The loveliest roses on the rambling plant climbing up the wall by the front door. This amazing plant was her when Mum and Dad and I moved in to this house in 1957 so it's doing rather well.

Three good things

1. Warm welcome at the church door this morning and always nice to be back.

2. Lunch with my aunt was delicious and we all enjoyed the catch up.

3. Rain... welcome really as so much needed after weeks of dryness.