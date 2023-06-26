Just for the weekend

After the lovely day on Saturday with school friends I went for a walk on Sunday morning and took this photo of Tain Royal Academy just for the record. This building first opened in 1969 and our year group was the first 1st year for two weeks before the summer break. We had been the last 1st year class in the old Tain Royal Academy building.

Currently a new School Campus is under construction on a different site, which will accommodate two primary schools and the Academy learners.

It will be interesting to see how that will look when it opens.

Three good things

1. A good tidy up and car packed for home journey.

2. A visit to my cousin and his wife on the way back. He was a teacher in my first year at Tain Royal Academy so was interested in the reunion event.

3. Lots of heavy rain showers but home safely.