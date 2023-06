Market time in the square

This is a recent venture.....5pm - 8pm and some very interesting items!!! Live crabs in one large cool box!!! I got some nice sourdough bread and a lovely plant.

Three good things

1 Mainly Music....it was our last session today but we have enjoyed it very much.

2. Happy playing with toys all afternoon. It was raining heavily and we wondered if it would stop before Market time....it did.

3. Allan had chats with several people in the long queue πŸ˜‚