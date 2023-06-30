The Hare in the square

So the theme this summer is all about Hares!!

This morning, early, he was delivered and looks rather delightful, rasing money for CLAN , the local Cancer fundraising organisation. Each town has a differently coloured hare and the are sponsored by local businesses. Rather charming!!!

Three good things

1. Little Lambs end of term event. Indoors bouncy castle was fun but rather loud 🙄

2. Walk to the shops via the house construction area....but no diggers working today.

3. Jonathan and Sarah arrived at tea time and stayed overnight.... lovely to have time together.