The Hare in the square by sarah19
Photo 2945

The Hare in the square

So the theme this summer is all about Hares!!
This morning, early, he was delivered and looks rather delightful, rasing money for CLAN , the local Cancer fundraising organisation. Each town has a differently coloured hare and the are sponsored by local businesses. Rather charming!!!
Three good things
1. Little Lambs end of term event. Indoors bouncy castle was fun but rather loud 🙄
2. Walk to the shops via the house construction area....but no diggers working today.
3. Jonathan and Sarah arrived at tea time and stayed overnight.... lovely to have time together.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Sarah Bremner

