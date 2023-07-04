Previous
The Birthday party by sarah19
The Birthday party

I just love that even though she's in a different country Susannah is surrounded by friends who celebrate with her 😊
She shared this online today and it made me smile a lot!!!!
Three good things
1. Gardening before breakfast! I went out to the back garden to look for something....can't remember what 😂😂.....and started clearing the dead flowers, weeds, transplanting things....
It does look much better.
2. Lots and lots of ruthless clearing out paperwork from my life in education. I had a large file full of empty 'poly pockets' which I passed on to one of my colleagues.
3. It's contagious 😂😂😂 Allan has cleared and tidied the garden shed this evening and we both worked on the garage....what space we can see.
Ready for a good night's sleep for sure.
