The Birthday party

I just love that even though she's in a different country Susannah is surrounded by friends who celebrate with her 😊

She shared this online today and it made me smile a lot!!!!

Three good things

1. Gardening before breakfast! I went out to the back garden to look for something....can't remember what 😂😂.....and started clearing the dead flowers, weeds, transplanting things....

It does look much better.

2. Lots and lots of ruthless clearing out paperwork from my life in education. I had a large file full of empty 'poly pockets' which I passed on to one of my colleagues.

3. It's contagious 😂😂😂 Allan has cleared and tidied the garden shed this evening and we both worked on the garage....what space we can see.

Ready for a good night's sleep for sure.