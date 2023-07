Another Hare Hop visit

So this is the final week of term and we're making the most of Neil time..... This morning we were gardening together and then headed to Haddo House where I knew there was another Hare. He'd fallen asleep in the car so we had a coffee while he napped. Lots of puddles to splash in 😄

Three good things

1. We managed to keep up with him today!!

2. Butternut squash soup for lunch.

3. Sewing catch up this evening!! 👍