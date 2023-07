Mini Hare display

Fun with my friend Elizabeth this morning, a last visit to Pitmedden for now and a trip to Inverurie to see the Mini Hare Hop characters, created by some local schools.

Three good things

1. Puppet gifts for Neil

2. A gentle visit to the Dental Hygienist.

3. Ice cream treat at Barra Berries on the way home 😄 🍦🍦🍦