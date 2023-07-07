Previous
See you later .... by sarah19
Photo 2951

See you later ....

Had a quiet day with our little guy.
Mid afternoon we drove over to what has been his home since he was very tiny. It was the end of term for Mum so they are heading south to meet up with Dad and the other grandparents.
What a joy it has been - today was full of play and songs and a wee buggy trip to the shops.
Three good things
1. A lovely sunny day.
2. Time to tidy up, but not for long.... they have a wedding soon and will be up for visits too.
3. Lovely dinner from the freezer and plans for a trip south.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
808% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise