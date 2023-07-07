See you later ....

Had a quiet day with our little guy.

Mid afternoon we drove over to what has been his home since he was very tiny. It was the end of term for Mum so they are heading south to meet up with Dad and the other grandparents.

What a joy it has been - today was full of play and songs and a wee buggy trip to the shops.

Three good things

1. A lovely sunny day.

2. Time to tidy up, but not for long.... they have a wedding soon and will be up for visits too.

3. Lovely dinner from the freezer and plans for a trip south.