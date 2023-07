A point with a view

Walked up the hill road for the first time in ages and enjoyed the view across the Garioch.

I know everything is growing fast at the moment but the pathway was very overgrown. When it was all developed 10 to 15 years ago it was so well cared for. Now the people involved are not so fit....🤔

Three good things

1. A lot of gardening done

2. Laundry dry in the breeze.

3. Getting a room refreshed for some visitors.