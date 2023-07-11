Time to sleep

Had a lovely chat with Evie this morning. She was teaching me some of the songs she learns at Daycare and laughed when I knew some extra verses. The joys of being a teacher of young children 😄👌🎹

This is her new tent. I think she was going to sleep in it tonight.

Three good things

1. Lemon drizzle cake....a new recipe and it was delicious. Demerara sugar and lemon juice on the top. ☺️

2. Sewing project for Neil is nearly finished. It's his 2nd birthday quite soon.

3. Organised for some lovely visitors coming to stay for a couple of nights.

David and Louise.....and we actually 'met each other' on 365 project many years ago. So lovely to still be in touch.