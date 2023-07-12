Previous
Visitors in Aberdeen by sarah19
Photo 2957

Visitors in Aberdeen

So lovely to meet again. David and Louise are just in Scotland for a few weeks but have made to catch up with us in the north east for a few days. So good to keep in touch.
We had a lovely lunch and a wee tour at the lovely Aberdeen Art Gallery, enjoyed a walk along the new Union Terrace Gardens and a happy evening sharing stories, good food and a glass or two of fine drinks.
Three good things
1. Feeling relaxed together instantly.
2. Mostly dry weather - the forecast was a little different.
3. Sunshine strawberries and local ice-cream.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
810% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Lovely!
July 12th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
They must have stayed with you - happy evening! One does appreciate the time and effort to visit when you are not on the usual circuits of tourism.
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise