Visitors in Aberdeen

So lovely to meet again. David and Louise are just in Scotland for a few weeks but have made to catch up with us in the north east for a few days. So good to keep in touch.

We had a lovely lunch and a wee tour at the lovely Aberdeen Art Gallery, enjoyed a walk along the new Union Terrace Gardens and a happy evening sharing stories, good food and a glass or two of fine drinks.

Three good things

1. Feeling relaxed together instantly.

2. Mostly dry weather - the forecast was a little different.

3. Sunshine strawberries and local ice-cream.