Quentin Blake event at Aberdeen Art Gallery

It was a lovely wee get together outing, plenty space for Neil to run about, and pictures to look at and stories to read, and notebooks and pencils for drawing 😃

Brought back lots of memories for me, some from school and some from home.

Three good things

1. A lovely sunny day so nice to see the city and countryside without having to rush from place to place.

2. Up to date with laundry and more.

3. An amazing ladies final at Wimbledon. Such a pity only one can be the winner but....Marketa Vondrousova was outstanding, unseeded and no sponsors.