In the back garden

Making the most of special days. Nei and Dadl spending time with us as Mum is very busy with a friend's wedding. He watched Seanair cutting the grass this morning and then wanted to play outside. The lush greenery at the back door is the potato crop in bags and should be ready for harvest in a week or two.

Three good things

1. Words words words....so many more every week.

2. Laundry, laundry, laundry.... getting sorted for a graduation in London.

3. Summer fruits.... never get tired of them.