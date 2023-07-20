Previous
Another Anniversary by sarah19
Another Anniversary

Lots of lovely memories, lots of lovely places, and looking forward to a bit of catching up with family people.
Three good things
1. Sunshine and special places
2. Messages and lovely photos
3. Good food to eat and lovely wine too....why not???
Pat Knowles ace
Happy Anniversary to you both! Have a lovely week meeting up with everyone! Love & congratulations to Susannah! X
