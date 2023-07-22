Previous
Next
Ascension Window by sarah19
Photo 2966

Ascension Window

The beautiful window, dedicated to the Special Air Service was completed in 2017. The artist was sculptor John Maine, some of whose work is in Pitmedden Garden, so close to home.
We loved this place when we visited two years ago on our way to Cornwall, and it was so good to pass this way again
Three good things
1. Some quieter routes.... motorway driving is not something we have to cope with very much in our part of the country.
2. A lovely little church cafe close to where we parked.
3. Next stop... Oxford...but just for an overnight stay and Premier Inn on the edge of the city.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
814% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise