Ascension Window

The beautiful window, dedicated to the Special Air Service was completed in 2017. The artist was sculptor John Maine, some of whose work is in Pitmedden Garden, so close to home.

We loved this place when we visited two years ago on our way to Cornwall, and it was so good to pass this way again

Three good things

1. Some quieter routes.... motorway driving is not something we have to cope with very much in our part of the country.

2. A lovely little church cafe close to where we parked.

3. Next stop... Oxford...but just for an overnight stay and Premier Inn on the edge of the city.

