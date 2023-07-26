Sign up
Photo 2968
Hare affair
At Wisely Garden. They are rather larger than the ones we have in Aberdeenshire!!
Just filling in some spaces from our time in London.... busy days and not enough time to upload.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
