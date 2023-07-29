Previous
So today we had the happiest of days with Neil, Jonathan and Sarah in Dumfries where they are now based. Neil was very excited when he saw us walking towards them 😀
We walked around the town centre, enjoyed coffee etc and a lovely park by the river side. Afterwards we drove to a lovely restaurant for lunch.... little guy had a good nap....and was in good humour when he woke. Tomorrow is his 2nd birthday and I had wrapped up the quilt I made for him - with Old MacDonald's animals on it. Jonathan was sitting opposite and took lots of photos and Allan was beside me and took some from a different angle.
This one is rather special - I just love the delight on his little face.
Three good things
1. Lots of hugs and fun
2. Safe journey home at the end of the afternoon.
3. My sweet peas are flowering in the garden 😊
