Sweet Peas from the garden

Loved the way they stretched and opened while we were away. And the fragrance is delightful.

Three good things

1. Lots of unpacking done and then out to the garden.....I'm happy there even though it is going to take a long while to get it under control. Roses cut back and weeds cleared.

2. And then it rained...a lot. That's fine as the ground is pretty dry!

3. Drove my friend Doreen to the bus stop as she's going to meet some visitors arriving in Aberdeen.