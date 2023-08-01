Elgin Cathedral

It was known as the Lantern of the North and dates back to the 1200s in parts.

In the sunshine today it was lovely to sit and stare!!! I'd had to drive to Elgin for my car service. It was quite a journey as my car was making a strange noise...long story but problem resolved and all well!!

Three good things

1. So lovely to have sunshine after the rain.

2. Fabulous cake and coffee at a lovely store.

3. The plaque on a wall at the cathedral....

Here Lyes JOHN SHANKS

Shoemaker in Elgin who died 14 April 1841 aged 83 years.

For years he was the keeper and shower of this Cathedral and while not even the Crown was doing anything for its preservation he, with his own hands, cleared it of many thousand cubic yards of rubbish disclosing the bases of the pillars, collecting the carved fragments & introducing some order & propriety.

Who so reverences the Cathedral will respect the memory of this man.



Sorry for the long story but I wanted to record it for myself!!!