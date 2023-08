Haddo Estate, ongoing

A lovely walk with my good friend Sheila today, and at the eastern edge amazing work happening. This was thick woodland until Storm Arwen hit so hard in Nov 2021. It devastated many areas around here. Today there was a lot going on. I wonder what next?

Three good things

1. Dental repair on a broken tooth. Funny how one's tongue keeps finding the rough bit!!

2. Solar panels installed on our roof. Allan now monitoring the activity on the phone app. 😃

3. Laundry dry in the breeze.